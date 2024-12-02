Fabrick creates two solutions based on Mastercard's API





Fabrick has created two market-ready solutions based on Mastercard’s APIs: InControl for Business and Identity Check Mobile (IDCM).

The new solutions can be readily adopted by banks, fintechs and enterprises by removing friction through Fabrick’s Open Finance platform.

Controls for Business is a solution that Fabrick has developed based on a set of APIs Mastercard created called InControl. The key functionality of Controls for Business allows a business to control the use of company credit and debit cards issued to employees for expenses and business costs. The Controls for Business app was created to meet the payment needs of SMEs to have a multi-channel experience across mobile, tablet and PC. With the Controls for Business solution, the business owner can set different profiles for groups of users, setting limits, and restricting how and where their cards can be used.

IDCM is a biometric recognition platform that allows banks and financial institutions to provide their end customers with biometric services such as face ID, touch ID and voice recognition that can be integrated within apps and is also available as a Software Development Kit (SDK).