Fabrick continues its partnership with Microsoft to expand its Open Banking solution





As part of the partnership, Fabrick’s offer will become part of the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, Microsoft's financial ecosystem. This collaboration will enable Fabrick to improve its presence in the corporate market, allowing for companies across Europe to use its Open Banking and Open Payment solutions.

A Personal Finance Management solution is already available and enables end customers to view and manage their money whether it is in a different bank or bank accounts all from an app, providing a view of their resources, in line with PSD2 regulations.