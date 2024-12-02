Fabric Ventures creates USD 130 mln fund for digital assets investments

This includes USD 30 million from the European Investment Fund (EIF). Other notable limited partners in the new fund include venture firm Atomico, Galaxy Digital, DCG, German multi-family office Lennertz & Co, Blockchain Coinvestors, and Hutt Capital.

Also investing are 42 partners, executives, contributors, and founders. Fabric Ventures views an open, broad, and active community as central to attracting the finest founders and propelling them on their path.

The fund will back traditional equity as well as the software tokens and other digital assets native to these new, inclusive, and collaborative networks and applications. Fabric Ventures Group is registered as an AIFM with the CSSF in Luxembourg and includes an advisory entity which has been made an appointed representative in the UK.