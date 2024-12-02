The collaboration is designed to introduce lending programs tailored for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and utilise FABMISR's diverse corporate client base.

The initiative plans to invest approximately USD 21 million in its first year, with the potential to raise the fund to USD 84 million in the following year.





The Central Bank of Egypt supports this partnership that represents a major steps forward for Egypt’s fintech finance industry. The collaboration Awill address the working capital gap, which is a significant issue for MSMEs in the current economic environment, in order to promote the growth of Egyptian businesses.



The alliance with FABMISR – known for its dynamic SME lending programs – will have an important impact during this period in Egypt’s financial domain. Both financial institutions are striving to rejuvenate the country’s economic sectors by leveraging technology and executing financial strategies, ultimately driving sustainable expansion for MSMEs.