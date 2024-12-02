Fablious reveals Alternative Finance Community for the UK market





The initiative aims to transform the way customers use and discover financial products and alternatives to traditional credit. The Alternative Finance Community allows users to browse and compare offerings available on the alternative finance market, providing them with an extensive selection of products available to consumers who may have been rejected for more traditional forms of credit.

Fablious understands that there are many reasons why a lender may reject an applicant for credit; it doesn’t necessarily mean that they are unsuitable for borrowing. Many lenders and credit reference agencies struggle to obtain information about applicants due to the fact that they’ve never taken out any credit. Alternatively, lenders may also reject applicants if they have already reached their quota for the month. With Fablious, there is less of an emphasis on whether or not a consumer can meet the rigid criteria of a lender, and more on assisting individual needs. Moreover, with the creation of an online Alternative Finance Community, customers can compare a diverse selection of different financial options – from credit builders to deposit free renting options to interest-free prepaid cards and buy now pay later groceries.