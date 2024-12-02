Fabit partners with Atriga

The cooperation is particularly about the app developed by Fabit, which is available for both iOS and Android. With the help of this app, users can organise their finances and have an overview of outstanding bills and instalment payments. Atriga warns defaulting customers on behalf of companies and is supposed to help them find repayment options.

According to a Fabit representative, the app supports users in bringing order to their finances and in having a better overview of outstanding bills and instalments. In addition, the app shows users ways of saving money in everyday life and improving their financial situation.