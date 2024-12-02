Fabit and the Stiftung Rechnen cooperate for financial education

Together, the partners want to give young people easier access to financial education. According to a Fabit representative, the teaching of basic financial knowledge in youth is essential for a good start in adult life. This project will start with the partners showing the children and young people how to manage their pocket money or how to save, in order to create awareness for dealing with money early on and sustainably.

Part of the cooperation will include joint social media campaigns on Instagram and TikTok, for example, to bring financial education closer to young people. This content is also made available in the free Fabit app and can be accessed at www.fiuse.de. In addition to the behavioural science measures, Fabit also offers active help in dealing with money and in personal budget planning.