FAB fully digitises account opening process for UAE SMEs

The Government of the UAE represented by the Department of Proactive Services - Ministry of Possibilities, MoP, launched BASHER to simplify the process of starting a business within 15 minutes without having to submit any documents or conduct any visits to a customer centre.

Basher offers a digital experience to explore the market, set up your business and obtain businesses licence and all supporting documents in simple steps allowing investors to start their business immediately. FAB has been working with the government entities over the past few months to provide solutions that complement BASHER services through virtually opening a corporate bank account within 24 hours without having to fill any forms.



