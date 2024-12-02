Ezwim launches Ezwim Global Invoice Processing

GIP transforms electronic invoices of telecom carriers worldwide to one generic report. Ezwim normalizes the specific carrier format into a single format in the customer’s home language and currency.

The TEM vendor supplies Ezwim with proper access to the required carrier data formats that need to be processed by GIP. Using existing data loader technology, Ezwim processes the carrier data through GIP and provides the data back in a unified, predetermined format. The GIP produces the report(s) in Excel format and shares this report with the TEM vendor.

GIP is targeted to Telecom Expense Management (TEM) vendors that wish to supply a TEM service to their multi-national customers (MNCs) in countries for which the TEM vendor is unfamiliar with the format of the electronic invoices of the local carriers. Ezwim solutions are currently provided in around 45 countries and available for approximately 150 carrier billing formats.