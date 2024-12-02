Eyvo e-procurement platform becomes GDPR compliant

This allows all clients to align themselves with the new EU Directive that becomes law on May 25th, 2018. The GDPR does not just apply to European customers, but also applies to organizations located outside of the EU if they offer goods or services to EU data subjects.

Existing clients of Eyvo’s eBuyerAssist purchasing software platform will be seamlessly transitioned to the new GDPR-compliant version by the upcoming GDPR effective date.

Eyvo’s eBuyerAssist platform is a cloud-based business process web application that acts as a one stop shop for corporate procurement/purchasing related activities. The application uses an online requisition entry system that can integrate to external vendors punchout catalog site and route the requests to the corporate purchasing department for internal management budgetary approval prior to the expense being incurred. This allows for tight management oversight of spend, and strong audit trails to combat fraudulent transactions. Additional modules include Receiving, Invoice matching, RFQ/RFP/RFX modules, Vendor onboarding, Supplier risk management and Scoring.

The principles driving the success of the Eyvo eBuyerAssist purchasing software solution are that it is not industry specific, and can be customized to specific client requirements, leading to a very high degree of conformity to existing organizational processes.

The Eyvo eBuyerAssist platform is in use around the world by private and public companies, including many leading global brands, government bodies, and NGO/Non-profit organizations.

Eyvo is a private company headquartered in California with offices in London and Mumbai.