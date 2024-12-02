EY partners with FintechOS





The aim of the collaboration is to modernise IT landscapes for the delivery of digital experiences and services using a low-code, no-code technology-driven approach. This will focus on banks, financial institutions, and issuers.

Furthermore, the companies will also facilitate a faster and more secure time to market for new or adjusted financial products and solutions, while creating new underlying processes that will benefit the customers, employees, as well as the wider ecosystem. Additionally, EY and FintechOS will also provide the needed services in order to enhance the client experience for growth and development.

The deal will combine EY Romania’s sector of business and regulatory knowledge with the FintechOS cloud-native platform, providing more scalability and security through the process of optimisation.

Furthermore, as per the press release, businesses will also have the possibility to streamline their operating models and speed up their growth with minimal disruption, while delivering personalised, scalable, and safe digital experiences.











EY’s product launches and partnership

The organisation had multiple partnerships and product releases in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographies.

In March 2023, EY announced its collaboration with o9 Solutions to provide advanced supply chain planning services backed by ML, AI, big data, and cloud computing.

The deal aimed to improve the way global enterprises adopted integrated business planning services, as well as the way they modernise their core supply chain, commercial, profit, and loss functions. It combined o9 Solutions’ AI and ML-supported planning, analytics, and data platform, also known as the Digital Brain, with the supply chain knowledge, system integration, and data science capabilities of EY US. The o9 Solutions’ enterprise software platform unified business processes, as well as transformed traditionally slow planning functions into integrated planning.

In January 2023, the fintech company launched the EY Retail Intelligence service, which was set to build on the Microsoft Cloud the possibility of fast and secure shopping for clients. Following this launch, the product offered merchants and businesses the opportunity to reach the expectations, needs, and preferences of customers. Those rose ever since the increasing shift to digital shopping since many users can search and seek the lowest prices of products across a myriad of channels.

At the beginning of April, the EY organisation was banned by Apas from taking on listed German companies as new clients for the next two years over flawed work for Wirecard. Following the announcement, former and current employees were fined up to EUR 500,000 each. The regulator did not come to any formal decision on how the action was made at the time, or whether EY did things intentionally or not.