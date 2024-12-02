EY partners o9 Solutions to offer supply chain planning

The EY–o9 Solutions Alliance helps next-generation global enterprises in adopting integrated business planning solutions and modernising their core supply chain, commercial and profit and loss functions, as the press release says.

The Alliance combines o9 Solutions' AI- and ML-supported planning, analytics and data platform, known as the Digital Brain, with the deep supply chain knowledge, system integration and data science capabilities of EY US. The o9 Solutions' enterprise software platform unifies business processes, transforming traditionally slow and siloed planning functions into integrated and ‘intelligent’ planning.

Together, EY US and o9 Solutions support clients with system integration, sprint execution, program management, governance and change management. Through this Alliance, EY US and o9 Solutions want to help clients detect early risks across the supply chain and make intelligent business decisions.





EY’s recent activities

EY wants to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Helped by data and technology, diverse EY teams in 150+ countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform, and operate.

Most recently, the company launched the EY Retail Intelligence solution that builds on the Microsoft Cloud to offer clients a fast and secure shopping experience. The solution helps merchants and businesses reach the expectations of customers. Those preferences and expectations rose ever since the increasing shift to digital shopping because now clients can search and seek the lowest prices of products across a myriad of channels.

Previously, EY launched its fintech lab based in London, with a second one planned in Edinburgh in 2023. The labs have been designed to collaborate with startups and scale-ups focused on innovation and creating solutions to financial challenges, such as fighting financial crime and financing a sustainable economy. The labs form part of EY’s UK fintech growth plans which includes several million pounds worth of investment over the course of the next twelve months.





About o9

o9 Solutions is an AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modelling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces, and cloud-based delivery—into one platform.

The company raised USD 295 million in January 2022. The funds came from General Atlantic and General Atlantic’s BeyondNetZero and Generation Investment Management with participation from existing investors including KKR.