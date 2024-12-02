EY, IBM build Center of Excellence to accelerate digital transformation for FIs

The Center of Excellence is a centralised virtual hub with offerings in areas like regulatory compliance, digital trust, and security to help clients leverage the cloud at scale. Available on IBM Cloud for Financial Services and built with Red Hat OpenShift, the hybrid cloud solutions are based on IBM technology and EY teams' experience working with financial institutions executing business transformation, cloud migration, risk management, and compliance to drive digital transformation and accelerate cloud adoption.

EY and IBM have already launched seven hybrid cloud solutions including multi-hybrid cloud management, application modernisation, cloud security, and cloud risk management. These offerings are designed to address the specific and evolving needs and requirements of financial services organisations to support their transitions to the cloud.