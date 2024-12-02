



The toolkit supports several frameworks, including integration with the Anthropic Model Context Protocol (MCP), OpenAI, native support for LangChain, and compatibility with CrewAI for complex multi-agent workflows.











Among the features of the Extend platform is flexibility, particularly regarding access to modern solutions with the banks and credit cards of their choice. With this multi-framework support, users can integrate the Extend API into their custom AI workflows.

Within the toolkit integration, Extend’s users can query their financial data using natural language, perform advanced analytics, and generate custom reports, as well as automate workflows such as expense categorisation and budget tracking. Businesses can use AI agents to analyse spending patterns, identify cost-saving opportunities, and track other payment trends.

The launch of the open-source AI toolkit highlights Extends’ commitment to advancement and improving customer experience. Integrating AI features with Extends’ spend and expense management platform allows businesses to manage their finances effectively while having a simplified and insightful experience.

Officials stated that Extend plans to continue expanding its AI capabilities, with product development focused on incorporating more AI automation features within the Extend platform.





Recent updates from Extend

In March 2025, Extend announced its entry into a referral agreement with Visa to support middle-market companies in optimising their B2B payments. This partnership aimed to improve financial control, combat fraud, and simplify accounting processes using virtual cards.

Middle-market businesses increasingly sought efficient payment solutions that offered greater control over their expenses while improving security and maximising. Virtual cards have emerged as a preferred option, with global virtual card spending projected to reach nearly USD 14 trillion by 2028, a significant rise from USD 3.1 trillion in 2023.