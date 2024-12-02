Exprivia and Salt Edge partner up to offer greater access to Open Banking solutions

Open Banking Report 2019

United by the common mission to ensure broader access to technology-driven experiences, the partnership lays the groundwork for integrating the products of Salt Edge with Exprivia | Italtel offers in the finance sector. This will beef up Exprivia’s portfolio with optimized Open Banking solutions and will enable Salt Edge to enhance the distribution of its products. Banks, insurance companies, lenders, and other financial institutions will get access to innovative which will help them to keep pace with financial trends dictated by the Open Banking movement.

The partnership involves extended delivery of innovative Open Banking solutions, customized to ensure alignment with regulatory standards. Salt Edge brings a set of digital services within two main scenarios. With PSD2 compliance, banks and e-wallets will have the opportunity to eliminate technology and legacy barriers by fulfilling regulatory requirements in a short period of time. By leveraging Salt Edge Gateway, authorized third parties will be able to get aggregated data and use payment initiation capabilities via a single API, with the ability to connect with 3700+ banks in 70+ countries, which Salt Edge has integrated so far.

By including Open Banking products to its portfolio, Exprivia will empower all kinds of financial players to create servics based on aggregated account data, categorized transactions both business and personal, refined analysis of end-customers’ financial behaviour, strong customer authentication solution, completing payments directly from the account, and meeting PSD2 requirements.

Salt Edge is a financial API platform with PSD2 and Open Banking solutions. The company has two main vectors of activity: enabling third parties to get access to bank channels via a unified gateway, and developing the technology necessary for banks to become compliant with the directive’s requirements. The company is ISO 27001 certified and AISP licensed under PSD2.

Exprivia | Italtel is an international company specialized in Information and Communication Technology.