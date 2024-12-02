



Through this collaboration, Experion Technologies, a global software product engineering and digital transformation company, and Tagit, a digital banking solutions provider based in Singapore, intend to optimise the operations of banks and financial services institutions through digital banking solutions. By teaming up with Tagit, Experion aims to enable banks to improve their digital reach, providing solutions that meet the needs of retail and corporate clients.











The strategic partnership with Experion Technologies comes after Emirates Development Bank started working with Tagit to go live with its digital corporate banking product. This allowed the Emirates Development Bank to launch a Cash Management online portal for its business customers and partners, developed with the support of Tagit. The solution was projected to simplify cash flow processes and deliver the bank’s client base the ability to access improved control and efficiency in managing their overall financial needs.





Optimising operations through digital banking

The agreement between Experion and Tagit focuses on accelerating the implementation of Customer-Centric Banking, an approach that delivers personalised, lifestyle-oriented, and family-centred financial services. Also, the service includes customised, omnichannel experiences in users’ daily lives.

Furthermore, by merging Tagit’s Digital Banking Suite, including retail, corporate, family banking, and onboarding solutions, with Experion’s knowledge in integration, customisation, and localisation, banks are set to be able to deploy scalable solutions that support a better relationship with clients. Capabilities such as family banking, goal-based saving, and lifestyle financial management can help scale retention and loyalty.

Additionally, Tagit’s Digital Banking Suite focuses on meeting the needs of both traditional and challenger banks, allowing them to deploy digital capabilities without requiring extensive custom development. Commenting on the news, representatives from Tagit underlined that the partnership with Experion is set to provide financial institutions with the ability to offer simplified, secure, and personalised digital banking experiences while also assisting their growth in an evolving digital ecosystem.