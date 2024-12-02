



As part of its expansion strategy, Experian announced its agreement to acquire illion for up to USD 542.10 million, with the credit data group aiming to further its development into Australia and New Zealand. With Australia’s Central Bank considering new regulations, the payment system was set to open the use of mobile wallets, while also increasing transparency into costs and enabling retailers to put surcharges on Buy Now, Pay Later services.











Experian’s expansion plans into Australia and New Zealand

Taking into consideration that Australia is Experian’s fifth-largest region of operation by revenue, the company underlined that the Central Bank’s reforms increased the demand for analytical tools and data-driven services, supporting the expansion of its addressable market opportunity. According to Experian’s officials, regulatory reforms in Australia provided comprehensive data and open data services, while also widening the array of data assets, scores, and analytical insights being adopted by banks and other institutions. Some of Experian’s customers include banks, non-traditional lenders, and insurance providers, which leverage its credit reports and scores to analyse and decide regarding credit risk, fraud prevention, and lending terms for their clients.



Furthermore, Experian plans to fund illion’s acquisition via its existing cash resources, with the company expecting the deal to add nearly USD 115 million in the first year of ownership. Currently, the acquisition of subject to regulatory approval by the competition authority in Australia, with it being anticipated to conclude in the second half of 2024. Additionally, the move supports Experian’s commitment to delivering improved value and choice to its clients based in Australia and New Zealand. By acquiring illion, the company intends to focus on helping its clients accelerate their adoption of digital services as, the combination of their services, would present a more complete suite for clients, including consumer bureau, commercial credit bureau, and capabilities in identity management.





Experian’s latest developments