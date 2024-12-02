Experian teams up with FinScore

Through this partnership and subsequent access to Experian’s global know-how, FinScore will intensify its focus on delivering alternative credit scoring to help financial institutions reduce high default rates and prevent fraudulent activity, whilst simultaneously bridging the financial inclusion gap for unbanked individuals in the country. Banks and financial institutions that utilise the joint technology will be able to score the unbanked population and gain access to more relevant financial products and services that they need.

The new-to-market telco scoring product, Experian PowerScore, is a collaboration by FinScore and Experian that leverages the combined capabilities of FinScore in the field of alternative data in the Philippines and Experian’s global expertise. This solution utilises alternative data, integrated with behavioural analytics to facilitate financial institutions opening up access to unbanked and underbanked consumers.