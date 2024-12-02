Experian offers CaaS solution on AWS Marketplace

This should allow UK organisations to gain a better understanding of their customers’ financial transaction data in real-time. CaaS identifies patterns and signals in a customer’s financial behaviour. It helps organisations anticipate risk, improve decision making, and be more responsive to changes in a customer’s personal finances.

Building on the established relationship between Experian and Amazon Web Services (AWS), organisations will now be offered CaaS in their own AWS environment, allowing them to automate analysis of complex datasets.

CaaS helps financial institutions to analyse current and historical payment account transaction data, including credit cards. This information can be made available from their own customers or shared in real-time through Open Banking.