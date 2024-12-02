Experian names AWS as its cloud provider





Experian will move core business operations, consumer-services products, analytics tools, and on-premises servers to AWS as part of the company's cloud-first strategy. Centralising these critical technology platforms on the cloud will improve Experian’s IT security and reliability, decrease operating costs, and improve time to market for new offerings. Experian will also expand its use of AWS’s broad set of cloud services to create customised programs and deliver real-time financial services to consumers and business customers.











AWS provides Experian with resilient and secure IT infrastructure that will accelerate the introduction of new financial services products for consumers and businesses. Working with AWS, Experian will continue using advanced services and apply machine learning and analytics across its vast data. This will enable Experian to identify trends and insights that will help them rapidly create innovative services to meet and exceed customer expectations.

In addition to its cloud migration and modernisation efforts, Experian is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) and the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for organisations that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.





Experian’s recent partnerships

In January 2023, Credefi positioned itself as ‘Credefi – Powered by Experian’. Experian collects and researches credit information on individuals. It then rates their ability to repay debt. Being one of the two largest credit bureaus in the world, Experian has a market capitalisation of more than USD 27 billion. It is a publicly-traded company with thousands of employees and offices all over the world.

Later, in February 2023, Experian partnered with Zopa Bank to provide customers with improved credit options. Following this partnership, Experian Boost data will be included in Zopa Bank’s credit card decision process, aiming to improve customer experience by providing them with better rates and offering them reduced APR services for a fixed period of time.

Finally, Experian partnered with Envestnet | Yodlee. Through this partnership, Envestnet | Yodlee became Experian’s official Open Data API provider in Australia. The collaboration will also enable Experian to Experian to integrate the APIs its needs to access data from data holders under the Consumer Data Right (CDR), including more than 70 leading Australian financial institutions, as well as the Big Four banks.