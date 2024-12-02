Experian migrates to AWS cloud

Experian will migrate to AWS, leveraging its cloud capabilities to offer faster solutions that support its clients with more meaningful insights and secure data services.











Expanding cloud footprint

The collaboration aims to accelerate Experian’s development by improving performance, scalability, and reliability. By migrating off mainframe computers and moving multiple on-premises servers to the cloud, the company will centralise its tech platforms in the cloud and utilise its data for deeper insights and predictive capabilities.

Experian selected AWS as its GenAI partner as part of their 10-year agreement, aiming to develop over 100 GenAI use-cases. The partnership will democratise data technologies for employees, drive efficiency, and offer new credit and financial analytics features. With GenAI, Experian is simplifying the process of database migrations, automating the transfer for big databases, reducing downtime, and optimising information accuracy.

AWS aims to help Experian modernise its operations, unlock opportunities for growth and development, and increase its productivity. As it builds intelligent data platforms and develops more applications with GenAI, Experian is set to improve its operations while maintaining security, compliance with the industry’s regulatory requirements, and its commitment to improving customer experience based on their needs, preferences, and demands.

Experian's initial migrations offered it better performance, security, and reliability, making it an easier choice to fully embrace a cloud-first strategy. Storing the data in the cloud and having it available anytime led to the company investing in GenAI and developing new products. By migrating to AWS, the company reduced its data processing time by 60%, improved its ability to launch new products faster, and can now analyse credit data in real-time. AWS’s security controls, and threat detection and prevention features ensure a high standard of data protection and regulatory compliance.