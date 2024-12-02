Experian launches payroll verification service

The solution provides connectivity to an employer’s payroll data to provide direct confirmation of a consumer’s gross and net income, as well as their employment status and tenure, in a matter of seconds.

For lenders, the solution can be used as part of their affordability and credit checks when a new customer applies for financial products and services. Work Report is part of a suite of configurable verification services provided by Experian that helps a consumer to confirm their identity and consent to share verified credit information, income, and expenditure in a single data exchange.

Additional to Work Report, as part of the suite, the services include an Employer Search Engine powered by the UK’s first National Employer Database (NED), a single source of verified employer names, covering 99% of all UK employees. This can be used to capture and standardise relevant data and helps for verified employment information to be collected to inform a credit decision.