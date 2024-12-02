Experian launches new service for disabled customers





The Support Hub provides customers with a single one-stop portal in which they can find information about multiple businesses, as well as the needed support for them to access their services. This will include the preferred method of communication between the client and the merchants, such as a letter, email, telephone, and other requirement. This may list the need for a longer appointment, or the requirement of a customer to be accompanied by another adult to assist them during the session.

The platform does not ask users to disclose their disability, only the needed support they require in order for the business to be able to provide them its services, as well as the organisations they use. Clients will have complete control over which of those organisations and firms they share their information with, and what they choose to share. Furthermore, they can remove the permission over their data any time they need and want to.

Moreover, firms and companies will be enabled to meet the challenges of identifying which users need further support. This will allow them to act upon the information, as well as to improve and develop their procedures and processes for meeting the requirements of vulnerable customers.

The development of the initial pilot was funded by the Experian Social Innovation Fund. The aim was to build and design products that will improve the financial health of customers around the world.











More detail about Support Hub

The service was designed to allow vulnerable users the possibility to share their needs with multiple businesses and companies in a simpler and more efficient way. The user can access the product by logging into their account at any time in order to add, change, or take away their support requirements and the organisations they are sharing with.

Initially, Support Hub is launching with domains that are related to hearing, sight, mental health, and dementia, with the aim of adding new ones in the near future. Although it is an Experian service, it is separated from the credit bureau of the company, as well as from other solutions. The information uploaded on Support Hub will not impact the way the individual’s credit scores are made or their ability to apply for credit.

Businesses that are using the Support Hub tool will not be enabled to inform or take any lending decision based on the customers’ provided data, and they will be forbidden from using that information for marketing purposes.





Experian’s recent partnerships

Information solutions company and credit reporting bureau Experian had a couple of partnerships recently, covering several geographies.

At the beginning of April 2023, Experian named Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider. Following this collaboration, Experian moved core business operations, analytic tools, on-premises tools, as well customer-services products to AWS as part of the company’s cloud-first strategy.

In February 2023, the company partnered with Envestnet | Yodlee, which became Experian’s official Open Data API provider in Australia. Furthermore, Experian Boost data was set to be included in Zopa Bank’s credit card decision process, focusing on improving client experience by offering them better-rated and reduced APR solutions for a fixed period of time.

