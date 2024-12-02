Experian launches a free savings scan feature

According to a national consumer survey conducted by Experian, 51% of respondents have identified saving money in 2024 as their primary resolution. In this context, Experian has introduced a complimentary savings scan, designed to pinpoint potential savings opportunities related to eligible recurring bills and paid subscriptions.

To use the Experian savings scan, individuals must enrol in a free or paid Experian membership and link their bank and credit card accounts, allowing Experian to identify qualifying bill payments and subscriptions. The feature promptly presents potential savings options to Experian members.

In addition to the savings scan, Experian members, whether free or paid, gain access to various financial resources such as the Experian Boost feature, an auto insurance shopping service, credit card marketplace, credit education, and more. For those enrolled in an eligible Premium membership, Experian offers an easy way to secure potential savings. In essence, Experian experts handle negotiations with eligible providers to obtain lower costs and cancel unwanted subscriptions.

In the company press release, officials from Experian emphasised the convenience of the free savings scan, as well as its role in offering a convenient way for consumers to understand where they can potentially lower their bills and keep tabs on paid subscriptions. They also highlighted the broader financial benefits, such as debt reduction and emergency fund allocation, that arise from cutting expenses.

More findings from Experian's survey

The Experian survey mentioned before underscores the growing focus on financial optimisation, revealing that saving money is the top New Year's goal for the first time in five years. Additionally, 33% of respondents aim to create a budget, while 27% aspire to pay off a credit card entirely.

For those interested in leveraging potential savings seamlessly, enrollment in an eligible Premium membership is required, with Experian experts managing negotiations and subscription cancellations. To explore the free savings scan further, individuals can try out the Experian app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Experian's services extend to aiding individuals in financial control, enabling businesses to make informed decisions, supporting responsible lending practices, and preventing identity fraud and crime. Headquartered in Ireland, Experian is listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and is part of the FTSE 100 Index.