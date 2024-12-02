This acquisition involves the integration of illion's 500 employees, along with its data, software, and intellectual property, to create a unified business that aims to enhance market choices and provide comprehensive data-driven solutions for both businesses and consumers across the region.

Representatives of Experian emphasized that the five-year strategic plan will prioritize quickly unlocking the value of the integrated team and capabilities while ensuring service continuity for existing customers. The first phase of this plan will focus on balancing speed with maintaining customer support.





They described the acquisition as a historic milestone for the business, stating that it marks the beginning of a new growth trajectory in Australia and New Zealand. They noted that illion has an impressive portfolio of products, data assets, and a diverse customer base that complements Experian's strengths. The robust integration plan is designed to enable customers to swiftly realize the benefits of the combined entities.

An advantage of this acquisition, as the company sees it, is the combined data assets, which are expected to enhance customer choice and significantly improve Experian's product and service capabilities. This integration aligns with Experian's global strategy and aims to redefine what a data-driven technology business can achieve in the region.





Merging safely

The new combined entity is expected to be rebranded to Experian within the next 12 months. However, some of illion's established product names will continue to be used in the market due to their recognition. Experian highlighted the importance of talent in the integration process, noting that Experian's employees are a key competitive differentiator. The integration aims to foster a culture of collaboration, bringing together the best talent from both organizations to create a unified and high-performing team.