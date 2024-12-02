Expensify introduces enhanced insights and custom reporting functionality





The Insights feature within Expensify extends a comprehensive capability to all of its members, enabling them to oversee various aspects of company spending. These aspects span across various categories, such as employees, projects, departments, and subsidiaries. In addition to a visual reporting dashboard, Expensify introduced a Custom Reports feature, where trained admins can take a consultative approach and build the reports they need to understand, analyse, and summarise their company spending. According to the press release, Expensify stated that account managers will also be on standby to help members with everything from basic questions to best practices.













The Insights and Custom Reporting features are available for all current Expensify customers.

More About Expensify and its latest developments

Based in the US, Expensify is a payments super app that intends to help individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. According to the company, currently, more than 12 million people use Expensify's features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and travel booking all within the app.





In August 2023, Expensify announced a new revenue share program for all its accounting partners beginning in September 2023. As part of the ExpensifyApproved! accountants partnership program, all registered partners would receive a 0.5% revenue share on every client's Expensify Card purchase, in addition to the existing 1% to 2% cash back reward which is already available to all Expensify cardholders.





In May 2023, the company announced the launch of its feature, Expensify Chat, which aims to improve communication efficiency for accountants and their clients. According to the press release, most conversations between accountants and their clients around transactions happen outside of the Expensify app, either via email or another third-party chat platform. Constantly jumping between apps could make the communication process a disconnected experience. Therefore, the company launched Expensify Chat, where its members’ discussions surrounding money could be shifted to one place, minimising the need for a middleman.



