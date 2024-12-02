expensemanager launches cloud software that enables SMEs to go paper free

This module, developed specifically for the Australian SME market, automates the front-end receiving, handling, digitising, and data entry process for supplier invoices.

By using scanning technology, suppliers can email their invoices to the companys document vault in expensemanager and the invoice is scanned, supplier matched and a request for payment is automatically created from the invoice data. Unmatched suppliers are routed through an exception process so only company approved suppliers are paid and an invoice duplication process stops companies paying invoices twice.

expensemanager is an Australian software company that enables small to medium businesses automate each step of their expense, receipt and invoice management process with its cloud software.