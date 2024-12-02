Expense Check rebrands to Kanopi and raises AUD 4 mln

The company also revealed that it has rebranded to Kanopi as it prepares to expand its local presence and launch into the US market. Founded in 2016, Kanopi describes itself as a data-driven insurtech that connects insurers and digital platforms so they can provide the right insurance to their customers.

Kanopi went on to add that the investment round will enable it to ‘execute on its growth vision,’ which will include US expansion and team growth. The company’s mission is to transform the insurance industry by working with insurance and marketplaces to create one common ecosystem that simplifies insurance, making it more human and transparent for everyone.