Exinity launches solutions to simplify risk-driven trading across the MENA region

Both solutions are designed to help investors take more confident control of their financial future by empowering them to make investment decisions to build and manage their wealth, regardless of where they are in their trading journey.

Exinity Trader leverages the MetaTrader platform with its analytical tools. Users of Exinity Trader have access to global markets including equities, forex, indices and commodities from a single account, with extremely low trading costs - just USD 2 commission per lot on FX and CFD trades with spreads as low as zero and commission-free trading in US equities.

The Exinity Group is authorised and regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority in Abu Dhabi, the Financial Services Commission in Mauritius and the Capital Markets Authority in Kenya.