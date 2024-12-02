EximBank partners Allevo to achieve SEPA compliance

By implementing the open-source transactions processing solution offered by Allevo, the bank now processes its low-value payment instructions denominated in Euro according to the industry requirements. Moreover, EximBank benefits of a SWIFT validated solution for its conformity with SEPA (FinTP received the SWIFTReady SEPA label in 2008 and 2009) and of a practice proven open source solution, live with other banking customers both in Romania and abroad.

The partnership between EximBank and Allevo started in 2015, when the bank chose to implement FinTP, the open source application for financial transactions processing developed by Allevo.

EximBank now takes one step further with the implementation of the feature dedicated to SEPA compliance. FinTP offers a technology that drives cost reduction and conveys full control over the source code of the application, thus eliminating the common vendor lock-in dependence, while gaining access to a transparent product development process and transparent product audit.