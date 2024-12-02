EWPN, Went team up advocate for women in fintech and payments

As a result of their like-minded goals to improve inclusion and diversity, the two organisations announced they are coming together to allow their respective members to share the benefits of both networks. Members of both organisations can learn more by visiting EWPN and Wnet.

Through the new alliance, both associations will publish dedicated landing pages where members can access each organisations’ extensive intelligence, networking opportunities events, and programming. Members will also have access to each organisation’s workshops and networking events in various US and European countries throughout the year, as well as mentorship programmes.

EWPN, launched in 2015 to champion diversity and inclusion in fintech and payments, serves over 1,000 individual members and 11 corporate members. Wnet, launched in 2005, serves over 3,000 women each year in the US, through events, information and knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities.