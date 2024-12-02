Evolve Bank & Trust taps i2c for cloud-based core banking, card issuance

Evolve, which provides payment processing to businesses and commercial enterprises, will deploy i2c technology in the cloud, something which the vendor claims will allow Evolve to offer “custom-build unique banking and payment products across a variety of form factors”.

Founded in 1925, Evolve Bank & Trust is a financial institution offering specialized services in payment processing solutions, banking, mortgage etc.

i2c drives innovation to the global digital banking and payments industry with a multi-function payments and digital banking platform built for endless possibilities. The "building block" processing technology at its core provides a vast suite of credit, debit and prepaid solutions—all from a single global SaaS platform.