EVO Banco taps Snowdrop Solutions for geolocation service





Through this solution, EVO Banco aims to allow customers to have a more precise and clearer analysis of the exact time and place where their transactions took place.











The solution’s features

By integrating Google Maps and AI-based technologies, the bank’s clients can recognise card transactions in real-time, visualise them on a map with the logo and merchant name, automatically categorise them for a better understanding of their spending habits and finance, as well as monitor their transaction history to identify unauthorised payments. Moreover, customers can also view the sustainability footprint of all merchants that adhere to the United Nations Sustainable Development goals.



Accessible to all EVO Banco customers free of charge, the service was made available through a partnership between the bank and Snowdrop Solutions, a technology company specialising in location-based data enrichment solutions.



According to officials, the new service came as a response to customers’ demand for understanding the movements of their accounts. By working with Snowdrop Solutions, EVO Banco aims to solve these issues with a solution that is fully integrated into mobile banking, resulting in a more transparent and secure environment for the bank’s customers. Representatives from Snowdrop Solutions stated that their company’s transaction enrichment API is designed to improve customers’ lives while also increasing transparency standards in the banking industry.





Snowdrop Solutions’ past developments