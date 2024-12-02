Evertec acquires payment services provider PlacetoPay

PlacetoPay primarily processes transactions for more than 900 businesses in Colombia and Ecuador.

Based in Puerto Rico, Evertec offers merchant acquiring, payment processing services and business solutions. The acquisition is expected to boost the company’s footprint in Latin America.

Evertec operates electronic payment networks, which are said to process more than two billion transactions per year. The company also provides core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing services.

The company’s system includes a personal identification number (PIN) debit network called ATH. It caters to financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies in 26 Latin American markets.