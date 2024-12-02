Everon launches private banking app 

With the app, the start-up aims to offer users access to professional investment opportunities. First users should be able to access the app and feedback from customers should flow into the further development of the app. With the app, customers can pay, invest and regulate their pension, as well as gain access to investment opportunities that were previously reserved for institutional investors and high net worth private clients. This is made possible through a cooperation with the multi-family office Swiss 5 Group.

Additionally, in 2020, Everon partnered with Hypothekarbank Lenzburg, which now functions as Everon’s custodian bank and manages customer portfolios and accounts. The asset management offer of the app is already live, and services such as vested benefits accounts, private markets and free private accounts including cards are to be added. No foreign currency fees will be charged on the services and the onboarding should be completely digital. According to an Everon representative, the primary target group is between 30 and 55 years old and has assets between CHF 50,000 and 2 million.