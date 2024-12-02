Even secures PayPal investment to develop financial health products

Even is a technology company dealing with attendance, payroll, and banking systems to create products that address the core components of financial health. By combining on-demand pay (Instapay) with budgeting and savings tools, Even helps users safely resolve cash flow emergencies in the short-term while helping them build financial stability.

Even is offered as an employer benefit to workers through a monthly subscription. So far, the company has raised 500,000 users, and secured a contract with US grocery chain Walmart.