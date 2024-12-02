Evarvest selects Judopay for financial inclusion among investors

As part of this strategic selection, Judopay will provide Evarvest with the tools to create an intuitive checkout experience for its users. Specifically, users of the mobile app will be able to save cards for future use, as well as have more options to fund their investment accounts, such as debit cards, Google Pay and soon, Apple Pay.

Evarvest is a Lithuania-based fintech startup uniting the world’s stock exchanges and making them accessible to investors across the globe. Upon its upcoming launch in 2020 Evarvest stock trading app will provide its users with a number of international trade capabilities combined with banking level security and low commission rates.