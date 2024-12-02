European manufacturer selects TIS for invoice automation

Under the terms of the agreement, TIS will provide solutions for automation process and approval for all the group’s incoming supplier invoices and order confirmations. The system will capture, extract and validate all relevant data, process the transactions through the embedded workflow and transfer approved invoices automatically to the existing INFOR ERP system for payment and invoice monitoring and visibility.

In recent news, Top Image Systems and Taulia, a SaaS platform for supplier financing, e-invoicing and supplier portals, have entered a partnership.