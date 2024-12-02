European fintech Upvest raises EUR 12 mln Series A+

This follows Series A funding led by Notion Capital and HV Capital, with participation from Partech. The founders of N26, IDNow, and Consorbank have joined in the round as well.

Upvest is a Germany-based startup providing a “plug and play” European securities API that seeks to transform the traditional securities that involve a regulatory complex infrastructure. The Upvest API is said to easily integrate into existing infrastructures to develop and create investment products with greater flexibility and speed while adhering to European regulations.

Fintechs using Upvest may offer investment products at scale across countries including a wide range of investment products such as ETFs, equities, commodities as well as assets from both private and public markets. Custody and issuance of digital assets using blockchain are available as well.

Upvest expects to use the new funding to incorporate a brokerage bank license (Wertpapierhandelsbank in German) into its offering, allowing an extension of its product into investment brokerage and traditional securities custody.



