European Central Bank selects Sia and Colt to connect to Eurosystem market infrastructure

The interface is called Eurosystem Single Market Infrastructure Gateway – ESMIG. The European Central Bank has already started to use the network infrastructure of SIA and Colt for testing activities with other major central banks.

SIA is a European hi-tech company in the payment services and infrastructures sector, controlled by CDP Equity. SIA also provides a specific solution for the processing of all messages in order to facilitate the integration of the ECB's application software with the single ESMIG access interface.

In 2019, SIA and Colt attained ten-year ESMIG Network Service Provider licences. The ESMIG project will enable all the players in the European financial system to access the platforms provided by the Eurosystem for the settlement of large-value payments TARGET2.

Furthermore, this will help with the instant payments settlement services TIPS, the securities settlement platform TARGET2-Securities (T2S), the Eurosystem Collateral Management System (ECMS) and possibly other new services and applications, directly through ESMIG.