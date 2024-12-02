European B2B e-invoice volume to reach 5 billion in 2016 - Billentis

The report forceasts a general market growth of 14% in B2B e-invoicing, while North America market alone to see a potential 18% increase in eInvoicing volumeNetwork operators are expected to see a 17% increase in their process volume.

According to Billentis, paper-based invoicing will continue to hold its ground. In Germany, for instance, 69 % of buy-side companies actually print out an invoice when it’s received digit. In Latin America, 60-70% of the e-invoice volume is expected to be printed by and issued alongside existing valid e-invoices.

Studies in Spain and Germany show that a sizeable proportion of e-invoices are exchanged as PDFs, with only 20-25% of them structured.

Compiling the results from surveys of over 20,000 enterprises and 15,000 consumers, the study found that the leaders in international e-billing are Brazil, Mexico, and Scandanavia and Estonia where over 40% of B2B invoice volume in 2016 is expected to be electronic. Western Europe trails at between 15-40%, while Eastern Europe is expected to be below 15%.