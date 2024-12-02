European asset servicing company selects FIS for cross-border payment standardisation

With custodial assets of EUR 3.9 trillion, CACEIS provides execution, clearing, securities lending, custody, and fund services to asset managers and institutional and corporate clients worldwide. The firm was looking for a platform to standardise its cross-border payments, while complying with ISO 20022 and other emerging payments standards.

CACEIS selected the FIS Open Payment Framework (OPF), a real-time payments platform that supports ISO 20022 payments standards. In addition to ISO 20022, the platform will support SEPA Credit Transfer, Direct Debit and Instant Payments as well as SWIFT gpi and High-Value payments standards for CACEIS.