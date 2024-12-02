Europe e-invoicing market to reach USD 4217.6 mln by 2027 with CAGR of 17.1%

Electronic billing (or e-invoicing) methods are used by trading partners, such as customers and their suppliers to ensure that the terms of a trading agreement are met. These documents include invoices, purchase orders, debit notes, credit notes, payment terms and instructions, and remittance vouchers. The Accounts Payable department’s primary responsibility is to ensure that all outstanding invoices from suppliers are approved, processed, and paid. Invoice processing involves recording important data from your invoice and feeding it into your company’s financial or bookkeeping system.

E-invoicing solution providers are offering solutions with benefits such as compliance features. These solutions allow users to manage their operations alongside complex country regulations, and the solutions also protect them from risk related to regulatory compliances that affect ‘order to cash’ and ‘procure to pay’ business processes.