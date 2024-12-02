Euroclear and Microsoft partner to transform financial markets





This collaboration aims to modernise Euroclear’s technology infrastructure, leveraging Microsoft’s cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and data solutions to optimise market operations and unlock new opportunities for growth.











The partnership aligns with Euroclear’s long-term vision to evolve into a digital and data-enabled financial market infrastructure. By integrating Microsoft’s technologies, Euroclear will improve operational efficiency and customer engagement, and strengthen its market position.





Key focus areas

Developing a financial data sharing ecosystem: Euroclear and Microsoft will collaborate on a secure platform to enable financial institutions to share data efficiently while ensuring security and compliance.

Transforming Euroclear FundsPlace: AI-driven insights and automation will improve the customer experience and refine operational efficiencies.

Modernising customer engagement: a unified digital platform will simplify client interactions and improve service delivery across Euroclear’s global network.

Enhancing market infrastructure security: the partnership will focus on building next-generation financial infrastructure with integrated security, regulatory compliance, and resilience.





Leveraging Microsoft’s cloud and AI technologies

Microsoft’s cloud-based solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Copilot, Azure AI, Microsoft Fabric, and Microsoft Teams, will support Euroclear in creating a more connected and efficient financial ecosystem. The adoption of scalable cloud platforms and generative AI will drive automation, and improve risk management and overall business continuity.

By shifting from traditional workflows to an ecosystem-centric model, the partnership aims to enable financial institutions to optimise data analysis, upgrade decision-making, and improve industry-wide collaboration. Microsoft’s expertise in financial market technology will be instrumental in accelerating Euroclear’s modernisation strategy.

The partnership will initially focus on key digital initiatives in 2025, with plans to expand modernisation efforts over time. Euroclear and Microsoft will co-develop additional digital and data-driven solutions to further improve financial market operations. Senior executives from both organisations, representing IT and business functions, will oversee the collaboration to ensure value delivery for clients and industry stakeholders.