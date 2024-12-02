Eurobank partners with Temenos

Eurobank will use Temenos Wealth to create a fully-digital investment portfolio management service offering Robo-Advisor and Goal-Based Investing apps to target the mass affluent and affluent market.

The new Robo-Advisor app will allow Eurobank’s customers to create or adjust a desired portfolio, based on personalised criteria such as risk tolerance, target dates and asset size, by themselves or with an advisor. The solution manages the investments automatically in line with the target allocation model. Goal-Based Investing will enable Eurobank’s customers to define specific financial goals, such as a holiday home purchase or retirement, view simulation results illustrating how they can achieve those goals, and then put the investment plan into action.

Eurobank will implement Temenos Wealth in two phases. Firstly, to bring to market the new Robo-Advisor service. Secondly, to deploy Temenos Wealth for all investment portfolio services, including execution, advisory and discretionary services for clients in Greece. Concurrently, the bank will replace its middle and back-office systems with Temenos Transact, adopting Temenos' Europe Model Bank approach that incorporates local functionality to accelerate implementation and MiFID compliance purposes.