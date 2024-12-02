



Following easing tariff concerns, which previously led to unstable market conditions, eToro is now reportedly seeking to make its US market entry as soon as next week, as detailed by Bloomberg. The company, providing a platform for trading stocks, ETFs, and digital assets, recently decided to delay its IPO plans after President Trump’s tariff announcement. Initially, eToro confirmed that it filed for an F-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in February 2025 relating to the proposed IPO of its ordinary shares. The company released a brief statement, not offering more details, including a planned valuation, who the underwriters of the IPO were set to be, or the timing of the offering.











The sweeping tariffs on imported goods caused concerns about a rising global trade war and substantially affected stock markets. Following this, many companies, including eToro, Klarna, Medline, and StubHub, delayed their public listing plans. At that time, eToro aimed to start its investor roadshow in the following period, but the tariffs and market instability influenced it to stall it indefinitely.

Moreover, the same sources stated that eToro is yet to make a final decision on the timing of the listing. Additionally, the launch could be postponed if market conditions shift. Besides eToro, other companies, including Circle, Kraken, and Gemini, are moving forward with their plans for public listings after regulatory settlements.





