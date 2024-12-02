



By obtaining this authorisation, eToro can operate within Europe’s unified crypto regulatory landscape. However, the company needs to submit the relevant notification to each EU member state. The news comes just a few days after eToro confirmed that it filed an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with US regulatory authorities. Even if at that time the company provided a statement, it was rather brief, and no details regarding a planned valuation, who the underwriters of the IPO were set to be, or the timing of an offering were mentioned.











eToro’s crypto services now available in Europe

Commenting on the news, representatives from eToro underlined the company’s commitment to supporting regulation that ensures consumer protection, financial stability, and market transparency. Additionally, the company mentioned that, as an early adopter of crypto, it continues to believe that this emerging asset class can facilitate a well-diversified investment portfolio. eToro was among the first organisations to secure authorisation under the new framework, with the firm also being joined by OKX, a cryptocurrency exchange, which announced the receipt of the licence on 18 February 2025.

Furthermore, eToro highlighted that the regulatory clarity and uniform market rules offered by MiCA can facilitate scaled crypto adoption across Europe while also ensuring that consumers are aware of any associated risks. The company also obtained SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification after an audit of its custody operations. Issued by Grant Thornton, the certification confirmed that eToro’s systems and processes complied with industry standards for data security, privacy, and confidentiality. The SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification was developed to ensure secure management and protection of client data, especially for technology and cloud computing organisations storing sensitive customer data.