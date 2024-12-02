



Following this announcement, the new suite of solutions aims to optimise the manner in which clients and partners make more informed investment decisions, while also benefiting from a more in-depth view of their investment performance.

In addition, the tools were designed to help users plan, identify opportunities, and benchmark their portfolio against other assets, providing valuable information on portfolio composition, risk factors, and passive income generation. eToro will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on eToro’s product launch

Included in the list of updates are portfolio breakdowns (eToro users will be given the possibility to see how their portfolio is weighted across asset types, sectors, geographies, and exchanges, helping them understand how diversified they are, as well as receive actionable insights on how they can become more diversified across each metric) and risk insights (through this tool, clients can now gain a deeper understanding of risk, with information on which assets in their portfolio are raising their risk score, as well as a view of the assets which least correlate to those in their portfolio, to support diversification).

At the same time, it will include expected dividends (customers will see the dividend income they receive from each stock in their portfolio, with details on how much their portfolio will generate over time, including the expected dividend income from current open positions for the remainder of the year) and portfolio comparison (users will be enabled to easily compare their portfolio’s performance to a benchmark such as the S&P 500, making it easier to ascertain how they are performing versus the broader market).