



The Israel-based social trading and investment platform plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ETOR."











The exact number of shares to be offered and the price range have not yet been determined. The IPO's completion will depend on market conditions, and there is no guarantee regarding its timing, size, or terms. The offering is subject to SEC review and approval.

Leading financial institutions have been appointed to manage the IPO. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, UBS, and Citigroup are acting as lead book runners. Additional book-running managers include Deutsche Bank Securities, BofA Securities, Cantor, Citizens JMP, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Mizuho, and TD Securities. Co-managers include Canaccord Genuity, Moelis & Company, Needham & Company, Rothschild & Co, and Susquehanna Financial Group.





Access to the preliminary prospectus

The IPO will be conducted through a prospectus, which will be made available upon approval. Investors can access the preliminary prospectus via the SEC’s EDGAR database. Copies may also be requested from Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and UBS through their respective prospectus departments.

The registration statement on Form F-1 has been filed but is not yet effective. As a result, the shares cannot be sold, and no offers to buy can be accepted until the SEC completes its review and the registration becomes effective. The offering will comply with the Securities Act of 1933 and other applicable regulations.

eToro’s decision to go public follows significant growth in the fintech sector, particularly in social trading and online investing. The platform, which allows users to trade stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other assets, has expanded its global presence in recent years. A successful Nasdaq listing could further solidify its position in the competitive online brokerage market.

The IPO’s outcome will depend on investor demand, market conditions, and regulatory approvals. If successful, eToro will join a growing list of fintech companies leveraging public markets to accelerate expansion.