Aion Bank purchased ETFmatic in 2021, and since then, the company has worked with German fintech UnitPlus and other European financial institutions.

According to ETFmatic, this new API-based turnkey investment solution can integrate into any bank or fintech’s existing ecosystem. It also includes a fully digital investment questionnaire that can help determine an investor’s risk limits. The resulting portfolios are then matched to the user’s risk profile and automatically managed and rebalanced in order to remain relevant to the investor’s risk.

ETFmatic can provide this solution in 32 countries across Europe thanks to Aion Bank’s banking licence with additional branch licences in Poland, Germany and Sweden. The solution is completely end-to-end, which means that it has the ability to hold client money, safeguard and administer assets, execute regulated activities and deal with investments as an agent.

Aion Bank partnerships with Vodeno and Tricount

Leveraging Vodeno’s API-based, cloud-native platform and Aion’s banking license, the two entities are able to provide a range of banking products.

These products include full account functionality accessible through both mobile and web channels for retail and business, an end-to-end payment process platform that covers card payments, SEPA transfers and instant payments, as well as an in-house FX engine that features interbank rates and direct access to liquidity and risk management solutions.

Aion Bank and Vodeno also provide a white-labelled solution for card issuance and processing in partnership with Mastercard, as well as a turn-key, white-labelled ETF investment solution, and a fully digital end-to-end lending process.

In March 2022, Tricount, Aion Bank, and Vodeno joined forces to launch Tricount’s new service, which allows its users to reimburse expenses in its app through a one-click bank transfer. The three companies were introduced through Mastercard’s Fintech Express programme, which gives startups and emerging brands support and assistance.

Through the programme, fintechs can leverage Aion Bank’s ECB licence, compliance, and regulatory expertise and Vodeno’s VODENO Cloud Platform (VCP), a banking platform operating entirely in the cloud.